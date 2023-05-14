Recycle your out-of-date electronics

BRADFORD — The Darke County Solid Waste Management District and 1 Shot Services, Bradford, are joining forces to sponsor an Electronics Recycling Day beginning May 1-31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1 Shot Scrap and Recycling. 1 Shot is located at 6377 Hahn Rd, Bradford. Call 937-447-3300 for Saturday and holiday hours.

Electronics equipment can be very expensive to throw away or even recycle. Local businesses can pay high dollars to have electronics hauled to a disposal site. Computers, especially, which go out of date as fast as they come on the market, can be extremely costly. CRT televisions and monitors will not be accepted through the district’s collection. 1 Shot Scrap and Recycling will accept televisions for a fee. Neighboring county residents have paid as much as $1 per inch to have their computer or television monitors recycled. 1 Shot will accept CRT monitors and televisions for $10 for 32” and smaller and $15 for those CRT’s larger than 32”. Fees are subject to change after May 31.

All equipment that is brought in for recycling will be disassembled for recycling. Computer hard drives will be drilled on site to protect your personal information. Some of these items may include computers (CPUs, PCs, laptops), keyboards, monitors, printers, typewriters, adding machines, calculators, copiers, small kitchen appliances such as microwaves and toaster ovens, radios, telephonic equipment, manufacturing equipment, cables, cords, and other electronic wiring.