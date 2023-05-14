Document Shred Day is June 3

GREENVILLE — On Saturday, June 3, the Darke County Solid Waste District will partner with Mercer Savings Bank to hold a free County Shred Day. This event will allow you to help protect you and your family from identity theft.

What is Identity Theft? Identity Theft is a crime in which an impostor obtains key pieces of personal identifying information (PII) such as Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers and uses them for their own personal gain. It can start with lost or stolen wallets, pilfered mail, a data breach, computer virus, phishing, a scam, or paper documents thrown out by you or a business. This crime varies widely, and can include check fraud, credit card fraud, financial identity theft, criminal identity theft, governmental identity theft, and identity fraud.

What should you shred? Old taxes, bank statements, pay stubs, checkbooks, insurance policy info, medical information, legal files, utility bills, credit card statements, receipts, invoices, pre-approved credit card offers, investment records, etc. They can not accept photos or x-rays. Boxes with other foreign objects will be rejected. Due to past contamination, no paper in trash bags will be accepted.

The shred hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to noon. This event will be held at the Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. Please enter at the gate (gate 1) closest to Lefeld’s/Eikenberry’s and follow the Recycling signs. Pre-registration is not required for this event. Because this is a free event, each household or business will be limited to eight 1 cu. ft. boxes. All documents will be shredded on-site. A certificate of destruction is available upon request. Please remain in your vehicle.

For more information or questions concerning the County Shred Day, contact Krista or Melissa at the Darke County Solid Waste District, 937-547-0827.