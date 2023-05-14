New Darke County women’s group forming

GREENVILLE — A new and exciting group is forming in Darke County. The Darke County Democratic and Independent Women’s Club invites women who would like to know more about current issues to attend their inaugural meeting on Wednesday, May 17, 7 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve and Nature Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502, Greenville. Come and find out why more women vote Democratic and how the Democratic party supports women’s initiatives.

This is an important time in our nation’s history with many political decisions being made that adversely affect women and children. Learn the facts and become empowered to do something about it. Freedom is on the ballot. Will you choose it? As Vice President Harris has said, “The status of women is the status of democracy.” Come and join other like-minded women from Darke County on Wednesday, May 17.