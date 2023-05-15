Shared Harvest food distribution

GREENVILLE — Shared Harvest Foodbank, in partnership with OSU Extension, Darke County, and Darke County United Way, will return to Radiant Lighthouse to host a drive-thru food distribution on Wednesday, May 24 from 4-6 p.m.

Shared Harvest is preparing hundreds of boxes to be distributed to Darke County residents for this hands-free food distribution. A family receiving food will provide verbal self-attestation for income, while providing a photo ID and a piece of mail to verify residency. If you are unable to pick up food for yourself, you may designate an individual to pick it up on your behalf. Your designated person, or proxy, at the time of pick up will need to provide your name, address, phone number, and number of people living in your household by age and show proof of residency by supplying a piece of mail with your current address (Photocopies or photos saved on their phones will be accepted). They will also be attesting on your behalf that you meet the income guidelines.

All Darke County residents in need of food are welcome to attend this event and receive food. Anyone picking up food should drive to the distribution site during the appropriate hours, please do not line up early. They ask, people receiving food need to stay in their vehicles for the registration process and place their car in “Park” while their food is being loaded. With the addition of onsite registration, lines will take a little bit longer. This information will be used to help determine where families in Darke County are residing so we can bring Shared Harvest closer to those communities in the future. Please be patient as we work to get everyone the food they need.

If you have any questions, or if you would like to become involved in volunteering at these events, please reach out to Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn the Darke County Ohio State University Extension office, 937-548-5215 or [email protected].