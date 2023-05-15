Bluffton University graduates

BLUFFTON — Local students earned their degrees at Bluffton University following the spring semester.

Will Hall of Fort Recovery, earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in psychology from Bluffton University.

Michael Stammen of Versailles, earned bachelor’s degrees in accounting and business administration from Bluffton University. He was also named Pi Delta Society member.

