Join area veterans and write your story

TROY — On May 23, noon, at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 South County Road 25 A, Troy, will be the first meeting of area veterans who want to work with volunteer and Edison State faculty Dr. Vivian Blevins to gather artifacts and stories of their military experiences, and put them together for their family members and descendants.

Blevins, who has volunteered with the museum for over a decade and has published dozens of veterans’ stories, says, “I’m always a bit surprised when I learn that my college students know very little about the military service of close family members. And I know that some who’ve served our country are reluctant to talk about their experiences.”

She continues, “When I see military memorabilia, photos and such, for sale at flea markets, my heart goes out to those men and women who’ve served, that those important moments of their lives would be so devalued.”

Through her interviews, Blevins acknowledges that she is aware of how to bring a comfort level to veterans even if they are initially hesitant to preserve their history in some fashion. She says, “This is not about publishing a book or going on tour. The process can be as simple or as detailed as participants want it to be.”

Leave a message for Blevins at 937-778-3815 or [email protected] if you are interested in joining the group. There is no charge for participating.