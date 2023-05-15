MSB gives to Garst Museum

GREENVILLE — The Garst Museum is this month’s Mercer Savings Bank’s Giving Mission recipient. Operated by the Darke County Historical Society, the Garst Museum offers more than 35,000 square feet of exhibit space. It welcomes the community to free lectures throughout the year, highlighting exhibits and other historical events in Darke County. The museum also offers a special educational program for all fourth graders in the county to learn more about Ohio’s history. Development Director Nancy Hegemier accepted the funds for Garst Museum from Linda Clark, Sheryl Hatfield, Tim Burns, and Alison Baughman.