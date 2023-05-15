Arcanum baseball wins in extras at Fort Recovery; baseball and softball update

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable baseball and softball games, scores and stats from May 12 – 14.

May 13 — Arcanum 6 (18-5, 10-1) at Fort Recovery 5 (11-12, 4-4)

The Trojan baseball team mounted a comeback to get the road win over Fort Recovery in extra innings. Heading into the seventh inning, Arcanum was down 4-2. Fort Recovery had just scored their fourth run of the game in the bottom of the sixth.

All game long, the Trojans were able to get runners on base early. In the seventh, junior Dakota Kendig led off with a hit followed by a double by senior Bryson Sharp to get two on. Senior Jaxson Christ drove in Kendig on a sacrifice flyout to go down 4-3. Then senior Aiden Psczulkoski tied the game up with a RBI. A wild pitch gave Arcanum a 5-4 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

With two outs in the inning, Fort Recovery tied the game and sent it into extras.

All game long, Arcanum a few defensive misplays and left a lot of players on base. Head coach Randy Baker said they also had some baserunning mistakes as well. In extras, some of those mistakes came back around as Arcanum couldn’t take advantage of a lead-off double.

After a one, two, three inning in the eighth, Arcanum was able to get the one run they needed. Senior Caden Thompson drove in the game-winning run on a sacrifice flyout. Freshman Regan Christ closed the game out on the mound to get the win.

Seniors Nate Kessler and Carson Tegtmeyer each had a RBI earlier in the game. Psczulkoski pitched 5.1 innings and had three strikeouts.

Baker said despite the slow start and the mistakes, the team kept fighting to get the win.

“We’re fortunate to win this game. The reason we won this game was because we stayed in it. We didn’t hang our heads, we kept battling. In the seventh we’re down two and we go up one. We battle, that’s what we do. Very proud of the guys,” Baker said.

Arcanum will host their first playoff game this tournament on May 17 at 5 p.m.

Around Darke County:

Bradford baseball (17-10, 7-4) lost 20-7 to Parkway on May 12. Senior Landon Monnin and junior Hudson Hill each had two RBI. Junior Tucker Miller and sophomore Owen Canan each had two hits and a RBI. Senior Ben Kitts also had a RBI.

Franklin Monroe baseball (9-14, 3-8) lost 5-2 to Fort Recovery on May 12. Senior Cason Yount and sophomore Chase Stebbins each had a RBI. Senior Cade Peters had three strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Greenville baseball (8-15, 7-11) won 6-1 over Northmont. Greenville scored all six runs in the second inning and had nine hits. The pitching staff had five strikeouts. The lineup only struck out once in the game.

Versailles baseball (16-11, 6-3) won 2-1 over Beavercreek in extra innings. Sophomore Ross Francis had two hits in the game. Francis and junior Michael Osborne were the two runs scored for Versailles. Senior Joe Ruhenkamp allowed four hits in 6.2 innings pitched. Francis allowed no hits in 1.1 innings pitched.

Arcanum softball (20-5, 11-0) was down 3-0 to Russia before the game was rained out. Arcanum gave up two home runs in the second inning.

