DCBDA presents 2023 Junior High Honor Band

VERSAILLES — The Darke County Band Directors Association presented the 2023 Junior High Honor Band Sunday, April 30, 2023, in the Versailles Performing Arts Center. The band included sixty-seven musicians in grades seven and eight. Students were nominated by Darke County band directors from Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Greenville, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, Tri-Village, and Versailles.
Students came together for two rehearsals on April 24 and April 28 to prepare their music. The performance included “The Lone Eagle March” by John Edmondson, “Invictus Rex” by Matthew Putman, “Rey’s Theme” by John Williams and arranged by Jonnie Vinson, “Saxcapade” by David Meyers, “Born to be Wilde” arranged by Michael Sweeney, and “Incantation and Ritual” by Brian Balmages.
BAND MEMBERS
Flutes: Heidi Curtis, Madelyn Farver, Silas Lacey, Leah Lawrence, Kennedy Osborne, Camryn Perry, and Crystal Watts.
Oboe: Simone Grieshop.
Bassoon: Katelyn Bernholt.
Clarinets: Mia Brookey, Mackenzie Cruze, Selena Downey, Alexis Gearheart, Savanna Hartings, Riley Houck, Myra Mikesell, Katelynn Price, Joanna Riffell, and Charlotte Rismiller.
Bass Clarinets: Chloe Perry and Aleah York.
Alto Saxophone: Eli Armstrong, Grant Fisher, Jailyn Gahret, Ava Gosnell, Cayla Leiss, Lacey Lewis, Jamie Pleiman, Caleb Sachs, Hailey Sitzman, and Katelyn Stewart.
Tenor Saxophone: Bella Enicks and Allyson Marshall.
Baritone Saxophone: Brody Beisner and Roman Swisher.
French Horn: Camdyn Addis, Evie Ahrens, Kennedy Hayes, and Max McKibben.
Trumpet: Maddox Allen, Damian Coppess, Monica Evers, Johnathan Floyd-McCowan, Americus Hirsch, Kadan Jones, Briley Purpus, Keegan Rismiller, Dagon St. Pierre, and Nevaeh Willis.
Trombone: Claire Simon and Landon Urlage.
Euphonium: Zachariah McKeeth.
Tuba: Ethan Castle, Jack Gathard, Jacob Harter, Seth Hughes, and Kayla Mikesell.
Percussion: William Aultman, Alayna Bartram, Leelynd Brumbaugh, Callum Chadwick, Skyler Derksen, Remington Grim, Landry Rhodehamel, Brianna Rowland, Michael Shook, and Graycee Shuttleworth.
Special thanks to the Versailles Exempted Village Schools administration and custodial staff for the use of their facilities, Larry Weyand of Ohio Light and Sound, and corporate sponsors, Haurer Music and Rettig Music.