Beasley honored with $3,000

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — Grant Beasley was honored with a $3,000 scholarship at the Versailles Village Council last Wednesday.

Richard H. Gorsuch was the president of American Municipal Power-Ohio (AMP) from 1983 until his death in 1987. He is remembered for the vital role he played in protecting public power interests and advancing public power on local, state, and national levels.

The Richard H. Gorsuch AMP Scholarship was created in 1988 as a way to honor him, and is presented to a well deserving high school senior whose parent or guardian is an employee of AMP or an AMP member.

This year, there were 23 students who were nominated and finalists were required to take a test in public power and the AMP board of trustees approved five to six recipients based on their scholastic records, personal achievements, and public power test scores.

This year’s recipient is Grant Beasley, son of Jeff and Jodi Beasley. He is going to be a graduate of Versailles High School and intends on attending Bluffton University to study history education. Beasley is an active member of Honor Society, participated in cross country, swim, track & field, an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and is a youth group leader at his local church. Beasley haa also been active in the school musical, and he was Kenickie in this year’s production of Grease.

“We find Grant to be a very talented student with a promising future, and on behalf of the board of trustees we are here to present Grant with $3,000,” an AMP representative said.

Following the presentation of the scholarship, Mayor Jeff Subler made two proclamations. The first proclamation is for the annual Nursing Home Week that runs from May 14 through 20.

“It provides an opportunity to recognize the role of skilled nursing centers in caring and protecting our most vulnerable citizens,” Mayor Subler said. “We have a good nursing home here in town plus some other facilities, so we are always proud and happy to make that proclamation.”

Mayor Subler also proclaimed May 21 through 27 as Emergency Medical Services Week. This week originated by President Gerald Ford on Nov. 4, 1974 for the week of Nov. 3-10. Since 1992, EMS Week has moved to the third week of May. This year marks the 48th annual celebration for EMS Week.

“Two worthy groups for those proclamations,” Mayor Subler said.

Village Administrator Mike Busse announced the Versailles Community Pool is scheduled to open Saturday, May 27 following an inspection date of May 23. The Water Department personnel have begun filling the swimming pool in preparation for the upcoming season.

The next Versailles Council meeting will take place Wednesday, May 24 at 7 p.m., in EMS Building, 320 Baker Road, Versailles.

