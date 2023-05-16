Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home.

Say hello to this sweet boy, Jack! Jack came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge about him is limited only to what staff have observed. Jack is believed to be a two-year-old, intact, male Shepherd mix. He is a little nervous meeting new people, but once the treats come out, Jack will be your best friend! Jack has shown us he knows how to sit, shake, and he loves attention! Jack walks well on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dogs at the shelter. Jack did great for his nail trim, bath, and exam where he weighed in at 50.5 pounds and was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Adoptions are $90 cash/check. Visiting hours are Monday through Friday 8 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.; Saturday closed for all but adoption appointments only.

Appointments may be pre-booked for Saturday at 30-minute increments to view a particular dog. If a Saturday appointment is made, please verify on Friday afternoon the dog is still available as the shelter will not hold dogs until the time of an appointment.

Come in to meet Jack and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!” For more information, contact shelter staff at 937-547-1645 during normal business hours.

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.