EverHeart offering community education

GREENVILLE — Tina Douglas, BSN, RN, will be offering hospice education for the general public and healthcare partners as the Clinical and Community Educator for EverHeart Hospice.

Hospice is a special type of healthcare for individuals who have a terminal illness with a life expectancy of six months or less. The focus of hospice is to keep patients comfortable wherever they call home as their disease progresses.

Douglas found her passion for hospice care when her father received hospice in 1991.

“It was a positive experience that allowed me to form an ever-lasting bond with end-of-life care,” she shared.

Douglas attended Edison Community College to earn an associate degree in nursing. She went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana’s American College of Education with a focus on education.

“I love providing the information to make people successful in their role. Sharing knowledge enhances everyone’s experience on the journey of life.” Free nursing CEU’s will be offered to any healthcare partners in the community. Hospice 101 is a great way to introduce staff to the history of hospice and how it can offer an extra layer of support for patients.

Douglas will also be offering general hospice education to any interested groups in the community. While it can sometimes be a hard conversation, talking about healthcare wishes with loved ones before the need arises can make the situation much less stressful.

“Many people have the misconception that hospice is only for someone in their final few days of life. However, people can receive hospice at home for many months, sometimes even years. Starting hospice sooner allows patients more time to enjoy benefits such as Music Therapy and Chaplain support that are offered by EverHeart Hospice,” says Jennifer Overholser, Marketing Manager at EverHeart Hospice.

“So often we hear families tell us they wish they would have called us sooner,” she shared.

It’s important that people realize they have a choice when it comes to their hospice care provider. Medicare provides guidelines on the minimum services a provider must offer to be licensed for hospice care, but beyond these requirements, each provider offers slightly different options.

“EverHeart Hospice was founded on the sole mission of serving others,” notes Erica Wood, Business Development Specialist. “As non-profit, caring for patient at the end-of-life is never about the profit. We strive to offer the best possible care for all patients and families. Unlike for-profit hospice providers, we will never turn away a patient because of their inability to pay or because of the type of health insurance they have.”

Douglas is local to the area, growing up in Troy. She now resides in Sidney with her husband of 24 years. She enjoys the outdoors and spending time with her extended family.

If you would like EverHeart Hospice to speak at a meeting or community group, contact EverHeart Hospice at 800-417-7535 option 6. More information about EverHeart Hospice can be found on their website at everhearthospice.org.