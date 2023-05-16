AELC to present Llama, Llama Wears Pajamas!

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The Arcanum Early Learning Center will present their year-ending program, “Llama, llama Wears Pajamas” on Tuesday, May 17, 7 p.m., in the newly air-conditioned Fieldhouse. The children are all excited to present their program to the community and their parents and grandparents. All are invited to attend. As school ends this spring, there is also availability in the preschool to register for next year’s session – if you or anyone you know has questions or would like to enroll for next year, please contact the school offices for more information at 937-692-5174.

Congrats to the 2023 WOAC Baseball Champions! The Arcanum High School Varsity Boys’ baseball team won the conference championship last week. Congrats!

The Van Buren Township Memorial Service will be held on May 21, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Abbottsville Cemetery at 1 p.m. The Greenville High School NJROTCX members and the Arcanum High School Band will perform at the services. Larry Harter of the Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Church will present the address.

The Twin Township Memorial Service will be held on May 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Ithaca Cemetery at 2 p.m. The Greenville High School NJROTCX members and the Arcanum High School Band will perform at the services. Larry Harter of the Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Church will present the address.

Please note that Memorial Services are being held one week earlier this year to accommodate local high school graduations.

On Sunday, May 21st, Arcanum High School Band will be hosting a Mattress Sale Fundraiser. The showroom will be set up in the Arcanum Field House with dozens of name-brands, top-quality bedding products with full manufacturer warranties. This includes memory foam, latex, Simmons “Beautyrest”™ mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, protectors, and frames. We offer all sizes, all price ranges & delivery. Mattresses are made to order and available a few weeks after the sale. Proceeds from every sale will benefit the Band!

Franklin-Monroe High School held their Junior-Senior Prom on May 6th. Members of the court were: Juniors – Hallie Aslinger, Abigail Krauss, Natalie Suter, Keihl Johnson, Natalie Suter, Savannah Crist, Carson Figel, Dalton Winterrowd and Reuben Wray. Senior court members were Layni Norris, Jaliyah Nichols, Sadie Bowser, Zoe Brookey, Rebecca Gilmore, Avery Hosler, Blake Addis, Drew Kniese, Lukus Miller, Gavin Tucker, Cason Yount, and Karson Wright. Gavin Tucker and Jaliyah Nichols were crowned King and Queen. Dalton Winterrowd and Abigail Krauss were crowned Prince and Princess, respectively.

Arcanum Fire Company will host a Pork Chop dinner on Father’s Day, June 18th. Dinners will be available Drive-through only with pick up from 4 to 6 p.m. This will make a great meal for Father’s Day! This will be Pre-sale tickets for only $10 each. Get your tickets before June 9th from any Arcanum firefighter or at the Village office or the Arcanum location of Greenville National Bank. Thank you in advance for your support – this helps us to keep our community safe.

“May and June. Soft syllables, gentle names for the two best months in the garden year: cool, misty mornings gently burned away with a warming spring sun, followed by breezy afternoons and chilly nights. The discussion of philosophy is over; it’s time for work to begin.” ~ H. Peter Loewer

“Let the child be the scriptwriter, the director and the actor in his own play.” ~ Magda Gerber