Local Briefs

Board of Elections to meet
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections Board members will meet on Tuesday, May 23, 9 a.m., for a Special Meeting to discuss the 2024 budget. The Board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.
DCP Commissioners meet
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners regular board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 18, 4 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before May 17, at noon.