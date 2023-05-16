CareFlight called to motorcyle crash

PALESTINE — On May 15, at approximately 11:13 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Liberty Township Fire, Tri Village Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, and Careflight were dispatched to the 4300 block of Palestine Hollansburg Road in refrence to a motorcycle accident.

A preliminary investigation revealed a black 2022 Harley Davidson driven Jason Swisher, 44, of Greenville was traveling northeast on Palestine Hollansburg Road when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the ditch. Swisher and his passenger Ruth Caudill, 44, of Greenville were ejected from the motorcycle. Swisher and Caudill were treated at the scene and transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Neither were wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office