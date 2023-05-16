Softball and baseball scores from May 15

Here are the notable softball and baseball games from May 15.

Softball:

Arcanum (21-5, 11-0) moves on to the Southwest Division III District final after an 8-2 win over Brookville. It was an historic game for the team. Sophomore Kenzie Byrne hit her 10th home run of the season, a new school record. The record was previously held by Britanny Kinney in 2017 with nine home runs. Senior Paige Burrell hit a now school record 18th double of the season. McKenzie Sharritts had the previous record of 17 doubles back in 2017. Head coach Mike Morris reached 200 wins with this victory. Senior Kaitlyn Toy had three RBI in the game. Junior Hannah Kendig had eight strikeouts in seven innings pitched. The Lady Trojans will play at Minster on May 16 at 5:00 p.m. They will face the one seed in Carlisle on May 18 at Versailles at 5 p.m. in the District Final.

Bradford (9-12, 9-2) ends their season with a 22-2 win over Newton. The team had nine runs in the first inning. Junior Alani Canan had four RBI in the game. Senior Shay Swick had three hits and three RBI. Junior Tegan Canan had two RBI in the game. Senior Izzy Hamilton had six strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Greenville (24-4, 17-1) won 6-2 at Russia. Sophomore Zoey Burns had three hits, four RBI and a home run at the plate. Senior Kylie Hamm had two RBI. Burns pitched three innings and allowed three hits and had a strikeout. Hamm pitched four innings with four strikeouts and allowed zero hits. The team will host Bishop Fenwick in the Southwest Division II sectional game on May 16 at 5 p.m.

Tri-Village (16-10, 7-4) lost 10-0 to the one seed in Indian Lake to end their season in the Southwest Division III sectional. The team had two hits in the game. The pitching staff had four strikeouts in six innings.

Baseball:

Ansonia (9-15, 6-5) won 12-0 over Fairlawn in the Southwest Division IV sectional game. Senior Gabe Zumbrun, junior Landyn Bowman and sophomore Asher Shives each had two RBI in the game. Bowman had two hits as well. On the mound, Bowman had four strikeouts in three innings pitched. Junior Nick Burns had a strikeout in his lone inning and junior Keegen Weiss had two strikeouts in his lone inning pitched. Ansonia will next play at Russia for another tournament game at 5 p.m.

A full game recap can be found on our website.

Arcanum (19-5, 10-1) won 6-4 at Fort Loramie in extra innings. Freshman Ethan Kearney had three RBI. Senior Jaxson Christ had a RBI as well. Sophomore Seth Fearon had four strikeouts in seven innings of work. Junior Dakota Kendig had two strikeouts in three innings of work. Arcanum will host Dixie on May 17 at 5 p.m. for their first playoff game this tournament.

Bradford (18-10, 7-4) won 5-0 over Triad in the Southwest Division IV sectional. The win breaks the school record for wins in a season with 18. Freshman Colton Gambill had three RBI and a home run in the game. Senior Landon Monnin and junior Hudson Hill each had a RBI as well. Junior Tucker Miller pitched seven innings, allowed two hits and had 13 strikeouts. The team will host the ninth seeded Covington team on May 17 at 5 p.m. for their next tournament game.

Franklin Monroe (10-14, 3-8) won 4-3 over Yellow Springs in the Southwest Division IV sectional. The Jets will move on to Twin Valley South on May 17 with a road playoff game. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley (0-16, 0-11) lost 14-0 to Lehman Catholic in the Southwest Division IV sectional. The pitching staff had three strikeouts in the game.