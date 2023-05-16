ODU Dean’s List

COLUMBUS — Ohio Dominican University has named 253 students to its 2023 spring semester Dean’s List. In order to make the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours. Madelyn Fearon of Greenville, earned a place on the list.
Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master’s institution, founded in 1911 in the Catholic and Dominican tradition by the Dominican Sisters of Peace. The University has approximately 1,280 students and offers undergraduate degrees in 42 majors and nine graduate degree programs. Ohio Dominican University does not discriminate against any person in employment or educational opportunities because of religious preference, sex, race, color, national or ethnic origin, non-performance-related handicap or veteran’s status.