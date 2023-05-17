Motorcyclist killed in crash

VERSAILLES — On Tuesday, May 16, at approximately 7:11 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Versailles Police, Versailles Fire and Rescue, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 9300 block of Jamison Road on a reported single motorcycle accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2008 Yamaha Raider motorcycle, driven by Matthew Monnin, 32, of Versailles, was traveling southeast on Jamison Road approximately 0.19 miles northwest of State Route 185 when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveling off the right side of the roadway striking the side ditch causing the motorcycle to overturn multiple times ejecting the driver before coming to rest. Monnin was pronounced dead at the scene. Monnin was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Darke County Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team and Darke County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

This accident remains under investigation with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.