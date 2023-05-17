Darke county track athletes move on during Division III District prelims

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

PIQUA — The Southwest Division III boys and girls District track tournament prelims were held at Piqua Alexander Stadium on May 16. Most of the events that took place was to set up for the finals on May 20, but some events sent athletes to the Regional tournament. It was the top four for some events to move on to the regionals and the top eight for the rest of the events to move on to the finals.

In the girls division, Ansonia freshman Olivia Schmitmeyer is the district champion in high jump with a height of 5-00 feet. Tri-Village freshman Savanna Siegrist and senior Morgan Hunt each qualified for regionals in the event with 4-08 and 4-06 feet. In the shot put, Tri-Village senior Loryn Metzcar finished second with a distance of 34-08.25 feet. Arcanum freshman Faith Wooten finished third with 34-04 feet. Both will move on to the regionals. In the 4×800 meter relay, Ansonia took fourth with a time of 11:01.93 and will move on to the regionals.

To move on to the District finals, Tri-Village freshman Adalynn Hines, Franklin Monroe sophomore Presley Cox and Bradford sophomore Avery Helman finished in the top eight in the 100 meter dash. Hines finished with a time of 13.20, Cox with 13.67 and Helman with 13.73. In the 200 meter dash, Helman took fourth with 28.62 and Cox took seventh with 28.93. Ansonia sophomore Lauren Warner took sixth with 28.85. All three advance to the finals. In the 400 meter dash, Ansonia freshman Rose Barga and Franklin Monroe freshman Andrea Kleismit took sixth and seventh with times of 1:05.25 and 1:05.82 to move on to finals. Warner took the last qualifying spot at eighth with a time of 1:06.34. In the 800 meter run, Arcanum freshman Grace Psczulkoski took fourth with a time of 2:34.57 and Ansonia freshman Camryn Winner took seventh with 2:44.89 to move on. In the 100 meter hurdles, Tri-Village freshman Heidi Bell took third with 17.08. Ansonia sophomore Gabby Leeper and Arcanum senior Mariah Kresuch took fifth and sixth with 17.82 and 18.20 to move on. In the 300 meter hurdles, Tri-Village senior Halle Bell took first with 46.92. Leeper took fifth with 53.82 as both athletes moved on.

For the relay teams, Tri-Village, Ansonia and Franklin Monroe all advanced in the 4×100. In the 4×200, Tri-Village and Ansonia moved on. For the 4×400, Tri-Village, Arcanum, Franklin Monroe and Ansonia all moved on.

In the boys division, Tri-Village junior Tanner Printz is a district champion in long jump with a distance of 20-07.75 feet. Tri-Village senior Gage Lochard took third with 19-10.50 feet to move on to regionals. In the pole vault, Franklin Monroe sophomore Nate Good took second with a height of 13-06 feet to move on to regionals. In the discus finals, Ansonia junior Garrett Stammen took first and is a district champion with a distance of 146-09 feet. Arcanum senior Eain Parks and Versailles sophomore Leland Bolin also advance with 145-09 feet and 133-01 feet. In the 4×800 meter relay, Versailles took third with a time of 8:41.52 to move on to regionals.

To move on to the District finals, Bradford sophomore Zage Harleman and Good move on in the 100 meter dash with times of 11.72 and 11.80. In the 200 meter dash, Versailles sophomore Tyler Barga, Ansonia sophomore Brayden Bromagem, Harleman and Good each move on to finals. In the 400 meter dash, Bromagem took first with a time of 53.13 and Barga took fifth with 54.34. Arcanum freshman Micah Arbogast took the last qualifying spot with a time of 54.96. In the 800 meter run, Ansonia junior Matthew Lee and Arcanum senior Jacob Rice took fourth and seventh with times of 2:09.15 and 2:09.40 to move on to finals. Lee took first in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:57.22. Versailles freshman Tony Moorman and sophomore Landry Knore finished third and seventh with times of 5:04.50 and 5:10.41 to advance. In the 110 meter hurdles, Versailles senior Colton Reese took first with a time of 15.19. Bradford junior Owen Beachler, Tri-Village senior Justin Finkbine and freshman Noah Finkbine along with Arcanum junior Brady Lock each advanced to the finals. In the 300 meter hurdles, Reese, Beachler, Justin Finkbine, Lock and Versailles freshman Conner Gibson all move on to finals.

For the relay teams, Versailles took first in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 45.36. Ansonia and Tri-Village also advanced. In the 4×200, Versailles and Ansonia move on to finals. In the 4×400, Ansonia, Versailles and Tri-Village all move on.

The finals will take place back at Piqua on May 20 with field events starting at 10 a.m. and track events starting at 11:30 a.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]