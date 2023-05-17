Subler family to be honored

GREENVILLE — As a United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Commemorative Partner, Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughter of the American Revolution will be presenting each sibling of Gerald Francis Subler with Vietnam War Commemoration Certificate of Honor and lapel pin. This is a special recognition “In Memory Of” to honor immediate family members of a veteran who is listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC.

Gerald Francis Subler was born on Dec. 30, 1947, Versailles. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and began his tour on Sept. 11, 1968. Subler was attached to the 1st Marine Division, 1st Battalion, 1st Marines, B Company. During his service in the Vietnam War, Marine Corps Lance Corporal sustained hostile artillery rocket mortar in South Vietnam, Quang Nam Province and lost his life on Sept. 30, 1968.

The presentation will be at historical Bears Mill Vietnam Memorial on Tuesday, May 23, 4 p.m. The Darke County Honor Guard will be presenting colors.

Please plan to attend this honorable event in honor of the Subler family for their family’s ultimate sacrifice for our Nation.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR is a commemorative partner of the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration — a 13-year program to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the war. Since 2012, the federal government has partnered with local governments, private organizations, and communities to commemorate the Vietnam 50th anniversary.