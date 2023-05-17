Softball and baseball scores from May 16

Here are the notable softball and baseball games, scores and stats from May 16.

Softball:

Ansonia (16-9, 9-2) lost 4-1 to Riverside in the Southwest Division IV sectional. Sophomore Avalyn Locke drove in the lone run of Ansonia. Junior Abby Kramer had six strikeouts in seven innings of work. The team had three hits in the game.

A full game recap can be found on our website.

Arcanum (21-6, 11-0) lost 17-6 to Minster. Five different players had a RBI and two hits in the game for Arcanum. Senior Kaitlyn Toy and freshman Grace Fry each had a double in the game. Arcanum sent three pitchers to the mound in the game. The Lady Trojans will go up against the one seed in Carlisle on May 18 at Versailles at 5 p.m. in the Southwest Division III District finals.

Greenville (25-4, 17-1) won 11-0 over Bishop Fenwick in the Southwest Division II sectional. Sophomore Kylar Arnett had four RBI in the game. Senior Ashlyn Zimmer had three hits and three RBI. Sophomore Zoey Burns had two RBI and two hits. Burns allowed one hit and had seven strikeouts in four innings pitched. Senior Kylie Hamm had two strikeouts in her lone inning pitched. The Lady Wave will go up against another one seed in New Richmond on May 19 at Carlisle High School at 5 p.m.

Baseball:

Greenville (8-17, 7-11) lost 10-0 to Urbana in the Southwest Division II sectional. In five innings pitched, the pitching staff had nine strikeouts. However, the pitchers walked 10 batters.