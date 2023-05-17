Ansonia softball falls to Riverside, 4-1, in playoff game

By Drew Terhall

ANSONIA — The Ansonia softball team had their season end with a 4-1 loss in the Southwest Division IV Sectional final to Riverside on May 16.

Head coach Floyd Jenkins said while it was a tough loss, it was still a fun and memorable season.

“It’s tough to lose, but someone has to lose. (I’m) real proud of the girls, they did a good job this year. We had a pretty successful season again,” Jenkins said.

Riverside got on Ansonia early in the first inning. They led off with double followed by a hit to go up 1-0. Another double made it a 2-0 game with no outs.

Junior Abby Kramer collected herself and struck out the side to end the inning. Riverside added onto their lead in the third inning with a sacrifice flyout.

Ansonia was able to get some baserunners on, but couldn’t advance them. In the fourth, they were able to get bases loaded. Sophomore Avalyn Locke drove in a run after being hit by a pitch. But after that, they couldn’t get more runners across.

The team just couldn’t hit up to their standards this game against the senior Alaina Snow.

“They hit the ball and we didn’t hit quite hit as good as we normally do. She (Snow) did a nice job pitching. They got some runs early and we just wasn’t able to comeback,” Jenkins said.

Riverside added on another run in the sixth with two outs to make it a 4-1 game late. The Lady Tigers couldn’t respond as Riverside advances on to the District final.

Kramer finished the game with six strikeouts and gave her team a chance to win. Ansonia had three hits in the game. Snow had 11 strikeouts in the game.

For seniors Madisyn Esser and Kinsey Hartzell, it was their last game for Ansonia. Jenkins said the seniors were always at practices and were good leaders. He also gave his seniors advice on what’s important, their future and going to school.

“They were good leaders. They’re smart, they know what’s important, their grades. Both of them are going to college. That’s all you could ask for, kids building their own future now,” Jenkins said.

The bulk of the roster will be returning next season for the Lady Tigers. Jenkins said he expects to be a strong team next season. They finish this season with a 16-9 record with a 9-2 conference record.

