Versailles utilities system receives national recognition

VERSAILLES — American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) congratulates Village of Versailles Utilities for receiving a first place Excellence in Safety Award and earning a Platinum Level designation as a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) during the American Public Power Association’s (APPA) 2023 Engineering & Operations Technical Conference, which took place April 30-May 2 in Pasadena, Calif.

“We are pleased to see so many AMP members be recognized for demonstrating their commitment to the safety of their employees,” said Jolene Thompson, AMP President/CEO. “Earning the APPA Safety Award is a great accomplishment, and we congratulate Versailles for their steadfast commitment to safety.”

Recognized for safety practices (demonstrated by having the lowest safety incident rate within its group), determined by worker-hours of exposure, Village of Versailles Utilities was awarded first place in Group B (15,000 to 29,999 worker-hours of exposure).

According to APPA, 283 utilities from across the country entered the annual Safety Awards. Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker-hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records during 2022. The incidence rate, used to judge entries, is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illness and the number of worker-hours during 2022, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria includes sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. Village of Versailles Utilities received the Platinum Level designation which is the designation awarded to utilities that successfully meet 90-97 percent of the RP3 program criteria.

“Versailles and other AMP members have demonstrated their dedication to system reliability, operational efficiency, and they set the standard for excellence in maintaining a superior public power utility and implementing best practices in public power while providing top-notch service to their customers,” said Michelle Palmer, AMP vice president of technical services and compliance. “AMP applauds its members’ efforts and congratulates all those who have earned this distinction.”