GMS Concert Band travels to WSU music festival

DAYTON — On Friday, May 5, 2023, Director Brian McKibben and 76 seventh- and eighth-grade Greenville Middle School (GMS) Concert Band students traveled to Dayton to participate in Silver Melted Into Sound. McKibben, now in his 24th year a Greenville City Schools, said, “Very great day with our GMS Concert Band! Their performance went very well but their clinic went even better. If you knew these young people like I do, you would be equally proud of the musical and personal growth I’ve witnessed in so many. We were able to meet Sonia Ivette Morales-Matos (b. 1961), a Puerto Rican composer, performer, and educator who belongs to a family of distinguished musicians and clinician Mr. Bradley J. Esau, a native of Central Islip, New York, a versatile saxophonist, educator, and arranger.”

Silver Melted Into Sound is a music festival held at Wright State University for concert band, vocal ensemble, and string orchestra designed to support the programming of diverse composers.

Performing ensembles have 20 minutes on stage in Schuster Hall or in the Festival Theater to perform for feedback from a panel of adjudicators. Directors may decide how they wish to use their performance time from the following options: Perform one large work by an underrepresented composer; perform two works, one of which must be by an underrepresented composer; or perform three works, two of which must be by an underrepresented composer. Underrepresented composers are defined as people of color, women, or other marginalized gender identities.

After their performance, ensembles receive a performance clinic on the repertoire of the underrepresented composer.