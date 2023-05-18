Divinity Trio to sing at TCC

GREENVILLE — The Divinity Trio will be coming to Triumphant Christian Center on Memorial Day weekend to join members of the congregation in celebration of Pastor Appreciation Sunday and to commemorate those who lost their lives in service to our country.

Johnny Dodrill sings the baritone part along side his son Jonathan, the lead singer. They both reside in Greenfield, Ind. Tony Brown is the tenor and lives in Dillsboro, Ind. All of these dedicated Christian men have been singing gospel music all their lives and now join together as the Divinity Trio to spread the gospel through their musical talent.

The Divinity Trio likes singing for fun and ministering with conviction. They all have a rich history in singing gospel music and have traveled extensively throughout the USA and Canada. They have a common goal and purpose to share the love of Christ in word and song. A quote from one of the group members states, “Our goal is to reach the lost, encourage the believer and honor God in all we do.”

Triumphant Christian Center is located at 1129 South Towne Court in Greenville and this special service will be held Sunday, May 28, beginning at 10:45 a.m., and is open to the public.