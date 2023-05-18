Edison State honors former school president

PIQUA — Edison State Community College’s President’s Office, The Edison Foundation, and the Office of Workforce Development & Work-Based Learning held a Business After Hours event at the Piqua Campus on April 26. The event was presented by the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Preble County Chamber of Commerce, Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, and Troy Chamber of Commerce.

After enjoying networking opportunities, food, and entertainment by Edison State student Natalie Uhlenhake, attendees moved to Room 113 for a naming ceremony of the Doreen & Len Larson Workforce Development Classroom.

“We’re gathering today in this very modern state-of-the-art room,” said Jim Oda, chair of the Edison State Board of Trustees. “This room shows our continued devotion to education and providing students with the best that we can offer.”

The Doreen & Len Larson Workforce Development Classroom pays homage to the innovative leadership approach that former President Dr. Doreen Larson and her husband, Len, provided during her tenure at Edison State. The renovated room features lecture seating equipped to accommodate large groups and booths conducive to individualized group work, as well as advanced technology that provides a simplistic user experience.

“I urge all of our citizens to join in expressing their appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Doreen Larson for her years of dedicated public service, her professionalism in performing her duties, the high regard to which she is held by her peers, and as an expression of the community’s best wishes for her health and happiness,” said Mardie Milligan, Mayor of Sidney, during her proclamation.

Those interested in reserving the Doreen & Len Larson Workforce Development Classroom for an upcoming event should call 937.778.8600 for room reservation information.