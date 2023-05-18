MV FFA members earn state degrees

Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA State Degrees

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter congratulates Ben Hartzell, Aron Hunt, Brandon Miller, Krista Miller, and Lilly Severance on earning their state degree. The state degree is the highest level the state of Ohio can award an FFA member.

Hartzell is the son of Joe and Carmen Hartzell. He graduates this year. His favorite FFA memory is winning second place in state public speaking for his speech on the beef industry. Hartzell has worked hard to start his own business for his SAE, BH Beef.

Hunt is the son of Wade and Billie Hunt. He is a junior this year. His favorite memory in FFA is attending agronomy contests. Hunt’s SAE includes his work at Welbourn Farms Inc. He has learned how to run the necessary equipment to one day run his own farm.

Brandon Miller is the son of Greg and Aislinn Miller. He is currently a junior. His favorite memory in FFA is participating in agronomy competitions and winning three State Agronomy Banners. Brandon has learned proper lawn care service through his SAE, mowing.

Krista Miller is the daughter of Greg and Aislinn Miller. She will graduate this year. Krista’s favorite memory in FFA is attending the National Convention with all her friends. Through her SAE she learned the proper way to care for a vegetable garden by growing luffa plants.

Severance is the daughter of Tom and Jenny Severance. She is a senior this year. Her favorite FFA memory is riding scooters around Indianapolis with her friends during the National Convention. Severance has learned many valuable lessons through her work being the Darke County Farm Bureau Fair Ambassador for her SAE.

Congratulations to these five on their hard work and dedication!