Golf outing supports Special Wish and coalition

GREENVILLE — Greenville Township Fire & EMS IUOE Local 20 will be hosting its second annual golf outing on Saturday, June 10, 2 p.m. This year’s outing will support to organizations, A Special Wish and the Coalition for a Healthy Darke County.

The event will be held at Turtle Creek Golf Course, 6545 U.S. Route 36, Greenville. The cost is $360 for a four-person team or $100 per player. The price includes a raffle ticket, golf and a meal. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and the scramble begins with a shotgun start at 2 p.m.

The Special Wish Foundation, Dayton Chapter, is partnering with Greenville Township Fire & EMS IUOE Local 20 to help Zane’s wish come true. Zane is eight years old and is battling leukemia. His wish is to go to the recently opened Mario Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Coalition for a Health Darke County is an organization comprised of a board of directors with a mission “To bring our entire community together to create and maintain healthy lifestyles for all residents and businesses in Darke County.” The coalition is a non-profit that provides countless resources to residents in Darke County.

If you cannot attend the event, organizers ask that you consider donating.

To donate or register, scan the QR code or contact the event coordinator at 937-417-4974.