Greenville Police Blotter

May 5

ASSAULT: At 6:57 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to an assault complaint. The victim advised he was ready to speak to officers about what happened on the night of April 3 at the 1100 block of Russ Road. Officers were familiar with the incident where a male subject had been found bleeding in the lobby. The victim advised he had been in Greenville for work and had gone to the bar to grab a drink. When he walked back to the hotel, two of his employees met him in the parking lot and jumped him. Due to the victim not cooperating on the night of the incident, officers advised it may be difficult to follow up on the case due to the length of time that had passed. Officers also explained that since he was from Bellevue, OH and both suspects and witnesses are from the same area, it may be difficult to press charges. Further investigation is needed.

KIDNAPPING: At 3:24 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Fourth Street in reference to a possible vehicle theft with a 4 month old child (CV) inside the vehicle. The complainant advised she and her boyfriend, Jerry Desca, had gotten into a fight the night before on how to parent the cv. The next day, the two sent messages through messenger, and Desca was to leave the residence without the children. Around 10 a.m. that day, the complainant was sent a video of the cv crying, and she wanted someone to check on the children. When the complainant arrived around 1:20 p.m., she noticed Desca, the CV, and the 2019 Ford Fiesta were gone. The two other children, three and 5 years old, were still at the residence alone. It was also advised the complainant’s gun was missing. During the investigation, Desca was messaging the complainant, saying he had left the state and was currently in Kentucky, admitted to taking the cv, and told the complainant she would never see her child again. He also told her that if she called the cops and they found him, there would be a shoot out. An arrest affidavit was completed, and Desca was entered into the system with a felony warrant for abduction. The cv was also entered into the missing/endangered child database. Due to the complainant stating she did not believe the cv to be in danger, no Amber Alert was issued.

May 7

ASSAULT: At 6:10 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to an assault that had occurred the day prior. The victim said she was struck in the face by Bronson Fisher. During the incident they were sitting on the couch in the living room with their shared three year old daughter. The victim advised Fisher had consumed an alcoholic beverage, and after his seventh or eighth shot, he came back out to the living room and accused her of having relations with a K9. She advised he then stood up with their child in his arms and with his left hand, grabbed her around the throat while continuing to accuse her. Fisher then put the daughter down before pushing her to the other side of the room. She advised he took his hand off her throat and with the back of his right hand struck her on and across the right side of her face causing her to have a black eye. Fisher was issued a citation for assault.

SEX OFFENSE: At 8:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to South Park in reference to a sex offense that had just occurred behind the 300 block of Martin Street. The cv stated an unknown male had just exposed himself to her, and she explained she had been walking near the alley when a white 250 Ford pick-up truck pulled up to her with his window down. The cv said the driver was male and was stroking himself with his pants down for her to see. The suspect asked if she wanted to have relations and if she would get in the truck before making other obscene comments. The cv called a friend to walk her home, and the suspect continued to drive around them as they walked until they approached South Park, where the truck left the area. The male appeared to be ing his 20s, short beard, white t-shirt, and ball cap.

May 8

THEFT: At 10:37 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of State Route 49 South on a report of a theft. The victim advised his listed black 26 inch Radio Legion bike was stolen from the front of his trailer. The retail value was $1,100, and the victim gave a name of a possible suspect. There were no witnesses or further suspects.

May 9

VANDALISM: At 8:30.p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of East Harmon Drive in reference to a vandalism complaint. The complainant advised he witnessed three juveniles writing on a billboard that’s located next to shelter house 4. The billboard graffiti was photographed, and officers locate three juveniles walking eastbound in the 700 block of East Water Street. They admitted to writing on the board with a black marker, and officers found two of the juveniles had previous charges for criminal mischief for a separate incident. The three juveniles were issued citation for criminal mischief.

May 10

SUB W/WEAPON: At 7:13 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Fourth Street in reference to a subject with a firearm. Investigation led to Adam Fisher’s arrest. He had been on probation as he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 28. This probation prohibited him from having a firearm. Fisher was arrested for having weapons under disability as well as a probation violation.

VEHICLE THEFT: At 10:19 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of West Main Street in reference to a stolen vehicle that was taken from the 500 block of Ash Street. The complainant said her Tan Honda Pilot was stolen from her residence. The vehicle was entered into LEADS/NCIC as stolen.

May 12

WANTED PERSON: At 3:47 a.m. officers arrived at the 400 block of North Gray Avenue to serve a misdemeanor warrant. Abigail Johnson had an active misdemeanor warrant out of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office on an original charge of a traffic violation with a $584 bond. Officers attempted to make contact at the front door and could hear the subject’s voices coming from inside of the residence, but no one answered the door. Dispatch made contact with Johnson via telephone, and she agreed to answer the door. She was arrested and transported to the Darke County Miami County line to be exchanged with the Covington Police Department.

