Greenville track competes in Division I District tournament prelims

TROY — The Greenville boys and girls track teams compete in the Division I District track tournament preliminaries at Troy High School on May 17. The top four in some events sent athletes to the Regional tournament next week. The top eight in the rest of the events sent athletes to the district finals on May 19.

Junior Addie Klosterman claimed a district championship in the girls high jump finals as she finished first with a height of 5-02 feet. She will compete in the Regional tournament on May 24 and 26 at Wayne High School.

Junior Jadyn Norris qualified for the girls 400 meter dash finishing eighth in the prelims with a time of 1:06.07. She will compete in the district finals. Senior Hanna York moved on to the finals in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.03 and took eighth. Both athletes will compete again on May 19 at Troy starting at 6:30 p.m. for a chance to move on to the Regional tournament. The rest of the field events will take place on the same day at 5 p.m.

The 4×400 meter boys relay team fell a spot short of qualifying for the district finals. They took ninth with a time of 3:45.27.

