Another season, another district championship for Greenville softball

CARLISLE — The Lady Wave softball team are Southwest Division II district champions once again. They defeated the 23-3 New Richmond Lady Lions, a one seed, at Carlisle High School on May 19.

That now makes it 15 district championships in the last 17 season. Head coach Jerrod Newland said it was a great atmosphere at the game today against a really good team. But, he knew his team was ready to take on New Richmond.

”Good team, but they don’t play at the speed we play. Day in and day out what we do is amazing and I knew today would be a good score. I’m just excited for the kids, district champs. I mean, 15 of the last 17 is just flat out ridiculous,” Newland said.

The Lady Lions got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning. Junior Lilly Summerville led off with a triple and sophomore Piper Willis drove her in to go up 1-0.

Greenville tied it up in the third inning after junior Mahayla Cook got on base with a double. Senior Skylar Fletcher dropped a bunt and scored Cook after an error from New Richmond.

In the fourth, sophomore Zoey Burns led off with a double. Freshman Kendall Cromwell drove in the runner on a bunt to put Greenville up 2-1.

The Lady Wave extended their lead in the fifth with a three-run inning. Cook led off with another double as Fletcher drove her in again. Burns scored a run on a sacrifice flyout and senior Ashlyn Zimmer had a RBI single.

Greenville wasn’t satisfied with their lead. In the sixth, Fletcher had a sacrifice groundout to go up 6-1. With two outs, sophomore Kylar Arnett had a RBI triple and Burns had a RBI hit.

New Richmond did score a run in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI hit from junior Daegan Flamm. But in the top of the seventh, senior Kylie Hamm drove in a run. Then with bases loaded, Arnett drove in two more on an error to go up 11-2.

For the complete game on the mound, Burns got the final three outs to send the Lady Wave to the regional stage. Burns had three strikeouts on the mound.

With both teams making a lot of contact and putting the ball in play, the Greenville defense held strong and had very few errors to get the win.

Burns and Fletcher both had two RBI in the game. Cook finished with the two doubles.

Newland said it’s great to see the team win another district championship and to see his players enjoy the moment with their family and friends. The Lady Wave softball program is one big family and the game of softball helps create these types of moments

“We’re all family in this together. You just never know when the light comes on and off. We’re experiencing this 2023 journey together. I love the kids, I love the family,” Newland said.

The 26-4 Lady Wave team will next play on May 24 at Wright State University at 2 p.m. They will take on Taylor, who they beat last season in the District finals. Newland said he is excited to continue this journey and likes where the team is at right now.

