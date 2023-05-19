Four cars involved in crash on SR 49

ARCANUM — On May 19, at approximately 3:31 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Police, Arcanum Rescue, Arcanum Fire, Greenville Fire, Greenville Township Rescue, New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the 3600 block of State Route 49 South in reference to a four-vehicle injury accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed several northbound vehicles were slowing down in traffic for a stopped vehicle attempting to pull into a private drive when a blue 2001 Dodge pickup truck, driven by Chivas L. Chapman, of Dayton, failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead striking a maroon 2020 Jeep SUV, driven by Tommy L. Spencer, 77, of Union City, Ohio. Spencer’s vehicle traveled into a silver 2007 Jeep SUV, driven by Taylor Johnson, 28, of Brookville. Johnson’s vehicle traveled into a gold 2005 Chevy malibu, driven by Jessica Campbell, 34, of Arcanum.

Chapman, Johnson, Campbell and her two juvenile passengers were treated and released from the scene. Spencer was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight where he is listed in fair condition and his passenger, Sherry Spencer was transported to Wayne HealthCare where she is listed in good condition.

Chapman was issued a citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.