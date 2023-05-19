Alyssa Begoon signs with Bluffton womens golf program

By Drew Terhall

NEW MADISON — Tri-Village senior Alyssa Begoon signed her letter of intent to play golf at Bluffton University in the upcoming year.

Begoon said Bluffton had the right mix of program she wanted to go into and having the right coaches and teammates in place.

“They offered exactly what I wanted. I love the coach and the team. It’s like a little family, just like it is here. I love it,” Begoon said.

In her senior season, Begoon was named to the All-WOAC First Team. She also competed in the Division II Southwest District tournament her senior season.

Head coach Roy Lowrie said Begoon was a genuine joy to coach and was fun to be around. He also said he knew since freshmen year Begoon had the skill set to play collegiate golf and could get there with some hard work.

Begoon put in the time and effort to earn a spot at Bluffton. Lowrie said he thinks it will take some time for Begoon to get adjusted to her new environment, but will surely thrive once she does.

“It will take her a little bit to get comfortable with going to college and new experiences. She is going to be a great athlete, she’s going to fit in great and we look forward to following her and see how she does next year,” Lowrie said.

Begoon is looking forward to get started at Bluffton. She plans to give it her all her first year and go from there.

“I’m hoping to score well and improve hopefully,” Begoon said.

While at Bluffton, Begoon plans to go into pre-medical and aims to be a doctor in the future.

