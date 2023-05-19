Final Bow “Live” provides television trip back in time

By Dawn Hatfield

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts’ annual spring curtain call performance, “Live,” wowed audiences May 13 to 14. This year’s theme brought favorite television shows to the stage, creating a thoroughly enjoyable evening of fun, beauty, and occasional laughter.

There were two distinct shows this year with the 3 p.m.,“The Late Show,” featuring beginner and level one classes and the 6:30 p.m., “The Late Late Show,” showcasing level two, three, and four dance students as well as special guests, Artistic Variations and Final Bow dance teachers.

In a May 15 Facebook post, Final Bow’s Holzapfel said, “What a weekend! We are so proud of all our dancers. Thank you to all of you for your help making this show possible… [The students] have practiced for months and poured everything they had into their performance… Again, fantastic job everyone.”

FINAL BOW PRODUCTION TEAM

Final Bow dance instructors

Ashton Bose, Abi Garrison, Hillary Holzapfel, Kat McNew, and Amanda Rieman

Office and back stage manager

Amy Rice

Downstairs manager

Chelsea Jones

Seamstress

Sara Rice at Sara the Sewing Fairy

Curtain and props

Benjamin Barnt, Brad Brodrick, and Ben Potter

Lighting technician

Ron Asman

Sound technician

Alex Barga

Front of house managers

Mary Lee Moore and Laura Edwards

Student assistants

Samantha Beyersdorff, Adalee Boner, Christina Crawford, Lilly Edwards, Addie Fine, Callee Moore, Kyrsten Ross, Isabelle Sommer, and Naomi Swallow

Photographer

Tim Clopp

Videographer

Nicholas Poling/Midwestern Productions

Final Bow wishes to thank the following sponsors: The Jetter Family, Beckstrom Orthodontics, Gordon and DeSantis Orthodontics, Falcon Packaging, Helen’s Flowers, Pepcon, Ansonia Lumber, Cal-Maine, Casey’s, Fliehman Law Office, Greenville National Bank, Kaup Pharmacy, Eldon Kuntz, Lochtefeld Family, McCabe Painting, Inc., Park National Bank, Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes, Scott Zumbrink, Teaford’s, and Troutwine Auto Sales, as well as Operation Round Up—Darke Rural Electric for grants.

For those who never tire of the stage, Final Bow presents another wonderful performance this weekend. The hills are alive with “The Sound of Music” on Friday and Saturday, May 19 to 20, at the Versailles Performing Arts Center! Tickets available at finalbow.org. Final Bow is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization “created to inspire, develop and educate young performers.”

Reach Daily Advocate Reporter Dawn Hatfield at [email protected] or 937-569-0066.