Final Bow “Live” provides television trip back in time

GREENVILLE — Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts’ annual spring curtain call performance, “Live,” wowed audiences May 13 to 14. This year’s theme brought favorite television shows to the stage, creating a thoroughly enjoyable evening of fun, beauty, and occasional laughter.
There were two distinct shows this year with the 3 p.m.,“The Late Show,” featuring beginner and level one classes and the 6:30 p.m., “The Late Late Show,” showcasing level two, three, and four dance students as well as special guests, Artistic Variations and Final Bow dance teachers.
In a May 15 Facebook post, Final Bow’s Holzapfel said, “What a weekend! We are so proud of all our dancers. Thank you to all of you for your help making this show possible… [The students] have practiced for months and poured everything they had into their performance… Again, fantastic job everyone.”
FINAL BOW PRODUCTION TEAM
Final Bow dance instructors
Ashton Bose, Abi Garrison, Hillary Holzapfel, Kat McNew, and Amanda Rieman
Office and back stage manager
Amy Rice
Downstairs manager
Chelsea Jones
Seamstress
Sara Rice at Sara the Sewing Fairy
Curtain and props
Benjamin Barnt, Brad Brodrick, and Ben Potter
Lighting technician
Ron Asman
Sound technician
Alex Barga
Front of house managers
Mary Lee Moore and Laura Edwards
Student assistants
Samantha Beyersdorff, Adalee Boner, Christina Crawford, Lilly Edwards, Addie Fine, Callee Moore, Kyrsten Ross, Isabelle Sommer, and Naomi Swallow
Photographer
Tim Clopp
Videographer
Nicholas Poling/Midwestern Productions
Final Bow wishes to thank the following sponsors: The Jetter Family, Beckstrom Orthodontics, Gordon and DeSantis Orthodontics, Falcon Packaging, Helen’s Flowers, Pepcon, Ansonia Lumber, Cal-Maine, Casey’s, Fliehman Law Office, Greenville National Bank, Kaup Pharmacy, Eldon Kuntz, Lochtefeld Family, McCabe Painting, Inc., Park National Bank, Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes, Scott Zumbrink, Teaford’s, and Troutwine Auto Sales, as well as Operation Round Up—Darke Rural Electric for grants.
For those who never tire of the stage, Final Bow presents another wonderful performance this weekend. The hills are alive with “The Sound of Music” on Friday and Saturday, May 19 to 20, at the Versailles Performing Arts Center! Tickets available at finalbow.org. Final Bow is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization “created to inspire, develop and educate young performers.”
