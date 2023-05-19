Hoening awarded scholarships from Capital

BEXLEY — Haleigh Hoening, Greenville, has been awarded the Main Street Scholarship from Capital University.

The Main Street Scholarship promises a minimum of $20,000 annually to all qualified first time-in-college, full-time undergraduate students entering their first year of college. Starting for students entering in fall 2023, the Main Street Scholarship was expanded to a full-tuition and mandatory fees award for applicants who meet GPA and minimum household income requirement.

“At Capital, we know too many students miss out on academic opportunities due to financial barriers, which then become barriers to academic success,” said President Dave Kaufman. “Every student who meets the criteria qualifies for a minimum annual award of $20,000, enabling more students to graduate debt-free or near debt-free.

“With the Main Street Scholarship and other student success initiatives, such as the iPad that every student receives, Capital has committed to making our high-quality education available to all students leveling the playing field and creating a more diverse and equitable community through equal opportunity education,” Kaufman said.

Founded in 1830, Capital University is a private four-year undergraduate and graduate school in Columbus, Ohio, offering 60 majors and more than 50 minors, as well as graduate degrees and post-degree certification. Capital is still accepting applications for fall 2023 and interested students can find additional information here: https://www.capital.edu/admission/. The application for fall 2024 will be available August 1, 2023.

Located in the Columbus neighborhood of Bexley, Capital University is a private, four-year undergraduate institution and graduate school. Capital prepares students for meaningful lives and purposeful careers through a relevant liberal arts core curriculum and deep professional programs. Influenced by its Lutheran heritage, Capital places great emphasis on the free and open exchange of ideas, seeking out diverse perspectives, active participation in society, leadership and service. With a focus on rigor and experiential learning, the University capitalizes on its size, location, and heritage to develop the whole person, both inside and outside the classroom.