Innuendo in children’s show

On Friday night, May 5, I went to see “Frozen” as the Schuster Center with my daughter and eight-year-old grandson. It was an awesome production with amazing special effects. But there were two scenes that troubled me. At one time, members of the cast came out dancing with only towels on. While I’ve never seen the original movie, I understand there was a scene where there was a spa in the store and some people were dressed in towels. But then, a little later, they all came out in nude body suits dancing with “fig leaves” in front of them. The adults could tell that they had body suits on but my grandson asked if they were naked. My daughter had to explain about the body suits. he then said, “This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen!”

I’m sure there were a lot of other kids asking the same question.

Now is this what the entertainment industry, especially Disney and especially what should have been a family-friendly show, come to? Do they all think that the shows must have some sexual or gender-identity innuendo in them? It had absolutely nothing to do with the show itself.

And now I understand that the U.S. Navy is using a drag queen as one of their spokespeople. We are already becoming a laughing stock of the world. Why not cement the issue?

It doesn’t have to be this way. May God forgive us!

Thank you,

Rita Gaerke,

Union City