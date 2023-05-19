Local Briefs

Vendors wanted for Bish Cooperative

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks is excited to announce the launch of The Bish Cooperative! Visit the Bish Discovery Center the second Thursday of each month (starting in June) from 4-7 p.m., to buy or sell baked goods, fresh produce, handmade jewelry or art, honey, flowers/houseplants, macrame, ceramics, natural skincare, homemade candles or soaps, and more!

If you’re interested in setting up to be a vendor or have questions, email Megan at [email protected] or call the nature center at 937-548-0165. Be sure to Like and follow The Bish Cooperative on Facebook for updates and announcements.

Greenville CIC to meet

GREENVILLE — The Greenville CIC will meet on Wednesday, May 24, 1 p.m., in the basement conference room of the Municipal Building, 100 Public Square. This is for their regularly scheduled meeting.

GHS Class of 1955

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1955 will hold its monthly luncheon on Thursday, May 25, noon, at Bob Evans on Wagner Avenue, For more information, call Georgeanna.

PERI meeting

GREENVILLE — The next meeting/luncheon of the Darke County Public Employee Retirees, lnc., will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the VFW, 219 North Ohio St., Greenville. The cost of the lunch is $10, payable at the door.

The guest speaker will be Becca Cotterman, executive director, Darke County United Way. Anyone who has retired, or is a spouse of a retired individual, that is affiliated with the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, (OPERS), is welcome to attend and is eligible to join our local chapter of PERI. lf you would like to attend this meeting you will need to make reservations by calling Vivian Nieport, attendance chairwoman, at 937-548-3961, on or before Monday, May 29. If there is no answer, please leave a message and Vivian will return your call. Current members will be contacted by the PERI calling committee.