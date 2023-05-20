Greenville sends more athletes to track regional tournament at district finals

By Drew Terhall

TROY — The Greenville boys and girls track teams competed in the Southwest Division I District track finals at Troy on May 19. The top four in each event moved on to the Regional tournament. As a team, the girls took eighth in the team standings and the boys took 14th.

For the girls, senior Samantha Suter took third in the pole vault with a height of 10-6 feet. Junior Emily Gibson took fourth in the discus with a distance of 107-11 feet. Both will join junior Addie Klosterman at the Southwest Division I Regional tournament at Wayne High School.

Senior Hanna York took seventh in the 100 meter hurdles finals with a time of 17.05. Junior Jadyn Norris took eighth in the 400 meter dash finals with a time of 1:05.84. Senior Tessa Fine was one spot shy of moving on to regionals in the 3200 meter run. She took fifth with a time of 12:27.92.

The Southwest Division I Regional tournament at Wayne High School will have their prelims on May 24 and the finals on May 26.

