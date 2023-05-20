Versailles boys track District champions; results from Division III districts

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

PIQUA — Many athletes from around Darke County moved on to regionals after competing in the Southwest Division III track District tournament at Piqua High School on May 20.

For the boys, Versailles took first and are district champions in the team standings. Ansonia took fourth, Tri-Village took sixth, Arcanum took eighth, Bradford took 12th and Franklin Monroe took 17th.

For the girls, Tri-Village took third in the team standings. Ansonia tied for fourth, Arcanum finished seventh, Franklin Monroe finished 12th and Bradford tied for 13th.

The top four in each event moves on to the Regional tournament.

For the boys track individual events, Bradford sophomore Zage Harleman took fourth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.59. Harleman also moved on in the 200 meter dash as he took second with a time of 23.56. In the 400 meter dash, Ansonia sophomore Brayden Bromagem is a district champion as he took first with a time of 51.90. Versailles sophomore Tyler Barga took second with a time of 52.59. In the 800 meter run, Ansonia junior Matthew Lee took third with a time of 2:02.44. Lee is a district champion in the 1600 meter run with a first place time of 4:33.56. Versailles freshman Tony Moorman took second with a time of 4:42.50. In the 3200 meter run, Versailles freshman Drew Meyer and Grant Beasley finished third and fourth with times of 10:43.16 and 10:45.59.

In the 110 meter hurdles, Versailles senior Colton Reese took first and is a district champion with a time of 14.75. Tri-Village Justin Finkbine took second with a time of 14.84. Reese also claimed the district championship in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 39.76. Versailles freshman Conner Gibson took third with 42.02 and Finkbine took fourth with 42.09.

In the relay events, Versailles took first with a time of 45.47 in the 4×100 meter relay. Ansonia took fourth with 46.48. Versailles also took first in the 4×200 with a time of 1:33.07. In the 4×400, Versailles took third with 3:37.65 and Ansonia took fourth with 3:40.91. Versailles moved on in the 4×800 finishing third with a time of 8:41.52.

In the high jump, Ansonia junior Ethan Reichert took second with a height of 5-11 feet. Arcanum senior Eain Parks is a district champion in the shot put with a distance of 48-09.50 feet.

For the girls individual track events, Bradford sophomore Avery Helman took fourth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.47. In the 800 meter run, Arcanum freshman Grace Psczulkoski took fourth with a time of 2:35.08. In the 1600 meter run, Ansonia freshman Lydia Hahn took fourth with a time of 5:46.64.

In the 100 meter hurdles, Tri-Village freshman Heidi Bell took third with a time of 16.80. In the 300 meter hurdles, Tri-Village senior Halle Bell is a district champion with a time of 47.34.

In the relay events, Tri-Village took third in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 52.25. In the 4×200, Tri-Village took second with 1:53.64 and Ansonia took fourth with 1:56.85. Tri-Village took third in the 4×400 with 4:24.59. Ansonia took fourth in the 4×800 with a time of 11:01.93.

In the long jump, Tri-Village freshman Adalynn Hines is a district champion with a distance of 17-00 feet. Ansonia freshman Olivia Creager took third with 15-07.25 feet. In pole vault, Ansonia junior Colleen Steinmetz is a district champion with a height of 11-06 feet. Ansonia sophomore Alexa Drees took second with 11-00 feet. In discus, Tri-Village senior Loryn Metzcar took third with a distance of 107-09 feet. Arcanum freshman Faith Wooten took fourth with 103-03 feet.

The Southwest Division III Regional tournament will be May 24 and 26 at Troy High School.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]