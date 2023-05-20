Versailles girls track team District champions; results from Division II districts

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

PIQUA — The Versailles girls track team are Southwest Division II district champions. They took first place as a team in the Southwest Division II District track tournament finals on May 20 at Piqua High School.

The top four from each event moves on to the Regional Tournament next week.

For the individual track events, senior Lexi Magoto and freshman Katey Litten took second and fourth in the 400 meter dash with times of 59.55 and 1:01.65.

In the relay events, Versailles took second in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 51.65. They took third in the 4×200 with a time of 1:47.91. They took second in the 4×400 with a time of 4:07.59.

In the long jump, freshman Elli Stammen took second with a distance of 16-09.50 feet. Junior Heidi Stammen is a district champion in the pole vault with a height of 11-01 feet. Senior Brynn Briscoe took second with 10-00 feet. Sophomore Margret Mcglinch is a district champion in discus with a distance of 107-07 feet.

The Southwest Division II Regional tournament will take place back at Piqua with the prelims on May 25 and the finals on May 27.

