Alcohol suspected in crash near Osgood

OSGOOD — On Saturday, May 20, at approximately 5:12 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Osgood Fire, Osgood Rescue, and Versailles Rescue were dispatched to North Star Ft. Loramie Road and Reed Road in reference to a two vehicle injury accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed a white Chevrolet Express van, driven by Robert Collins, 80, of Bradford. was stopped southbound on Reed Road at the posted stop sign. Collins failed to yield to the right-of-way to a northeast bound black GMC Sierra truck, driven by Bridget Huelskamp, 30, of Versailles. Both vehicles collided coming to a rest partially off the roadway.

Collins, Huelskamp, her passenger, Eric Huelskamp of Versailles, 30, and their two juvenile passengers were transported to Wayne Hospital.

Alcohol is a suspected as a contributing factor in this crash. This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.