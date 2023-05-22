WOAC league baseball and softball teams announced

By Drew Terhall
DailyAdvocate.com
DARKE COUNTY — The Western Ohio Athletic Conference announced their all league baseball and softball teams on May 20.
Arcanum was well represented in both sports as the baseball and softball programs took home the conference titles. Baseball head coach Randy Baker and softball head coach Mike Morris were named the Coach of the Year in their respective sports.
Arcanum senior Paige Burrell was named player of the year in softball. In baseball, Bradford junior Tucker Miller took home the player of the year award.
Here are the Darke County athletes that made it to the baseball and softball first teams, second teams and special mentions.
Baseball All-WOAC First Team:
Jaxson Christ, Arcanum
Regan Christ, Arcanum
Tucker Miller, Bradford
Landon Wills, Bradford
Jace Lipps, Tri-Village
All-WOAC Second Team:
Trevor Hemmerich, Ansonia
Keegen Weiss, Ansonia
Bryson Sharp, Arcanum
Carson Tegtmeyer, Arcanum
Landon Monnin, Bradford
Cade Peters, Franklin Monroe
Cason Yount, Franklin Monroe
Seth Kiser, Mississinawa Valley
Logan Call, Tri-Village
C.J. Osborne, Tri-Village
Special Mention:
Nick Burns, Ansonia
Aiden Psczulkoski, Arcanum
Owen Canan, Bradford
Ty Riffle, Franklin Monroe
Dylan Wehrkamp, Mississinawa Valley
Cameron Kimmel, Tri-Village
Softball All-WOAC First Team:
Kinsey Hartzell, Ansonia
Abby Kramer, Ansonia
Paige Burrell, Arcanum
Makcenzie Byrne, Arcanum
Emilie Fout, Arcanum
Kaitlyn Toy, Arcanum
Izzy Hamilton, Bradford
Shayleigh Swick, Bradford
Jocelyn Gray, Franklin Monroe
Kenzea Townsend, Mississinawa Valley
Kiersten Wilcox, Tri-Village
All-WOAC Second Team:
Maddie Buckingham, Ansonia
Bailey Schmit, Ansonia
Mollie Ericksen, Arcanum
Alani Canan, Bradford
Layni Ressler, Franklin Monroe
Ashlyn Burk, Tri-Village
Hailey Burk, Tri-Village
Elizabeth Poling, Tri-Village
Special Mention:
Brenna Schmit, Ansonia
Hannah Kendig, Arcanum
Nevaeh Jones, Bradford
Madison Henninger, Franklin Monroe
Jocelyn Hoggatt, Mississinawa Valley
Lauren Porter, Tri-Village
Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]