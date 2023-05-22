WOAC league baseball and softball teams announced

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — The Western Ohio Athletic Conference announced their all league baseball and softball teams on May 20.

Arcanum was well represented in both sports as the baseball and softball programs took home the conference titles. Baseball head coach Randy Baker and softball head coach Mike Morris were named the Coach of the Year in their respective sports.

Arcanum senior Paige Burrell was named player of the year in softball. In baseball, Bradford junior Tucker Miller took home the player of the year award.

Here are the Darke County athletes that made it to the baseball and softball first teams, second teams and special mentions.

Baseball All-WOAC First Team:

Jaxson Christ, Arcanum

Regan Christ, Arcanum

Tucker Miller, Bradford

Landon Wills, Bradford

Jace Lipps, Tri-Village

All-WOAC Second Team:

Trevor Hemmerich, Ansonia

Keegen Weiss, Ansonia

Bryson Sharp, Arcanum

Carson Tegtmeyer, Arcanum

Landon Monnin, Bradford

Cade Peters, Franklin Monroe

Cason Yount, Franklin Monroe

Seth Kiser, Mississinawa Valley

Logan Call, Tri-Village

C.J. Osborne, Tri-Village

Special Mention:

Nick Burns, Ansonia

Aiden Psczulkoski, Arcanum

Owen Canan, Bradford

Ty Riffle, Franklin Monroe

Dylan Wehrkamp, Mississinawa Valley

Cameron Kimmel, Tri-Village

Softball All-WOAC First Team:

Kinsey Hartzell, Ansonia

Abby Kramer, Ansonia

Paige Burrell, Arcanum

Makcenzie Byrne, Arcanum

Emilie Fout, Arcanum

Kaitlyn Toy, Arcanum

Izzy Hamilton, Bradford

Shayleigh Swick, Bradford

Jocelyn Gray, Franklin Monroe

Kenzea Townsend, Mississinawa Valley

Kiersten Wilcox, Tri-Village

All-WOAC Second Team:

Maddie Buckingham, Ansonia

Bailey Schmit, Ansonia

Mollie Ericksen, Arcanum

Alani Canan, Bradford

Layni Ressler, Franklin Monroe

Ashlyn Burk, Tri-Village

Hailey Burk, Tri-Village

Elizabeth Poling, Tri-Village

Special Mention:

Brenna Schmit, Ansonia

Hannah Kendig, Arcanum

Nevaeh Jones, Bradford

Madison Henninger, Franklin Monroe

Jocelyn Hoggatt, Mississinawa Valley

Lauren Porter, Tri-Village

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]