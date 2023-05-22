Adoptable Pet of the Week, donations requested

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home.

Say hello to Aspen! Aspen came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to only what staff have observed. Aspen is believed to be a six-year-old, female Terrier mix. Aspen is a very sweet, easy-going girl. Aspen has demonstrated she knows how sit, shake, lie down, and she loves treats. Aspen loves attention and is definitely a loafer! She walks great on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dog at the shelter. Aspen did great for her much-needed nail trim, bath, and exam where she weighed in at 42 pounds and was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Adoptions are $90 cash/check. Visiting hours are Monday through Friday 8 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.; Saturday closed for all but adoption appointments only.

Appointments may be pre-booked for Saturday at 30-minute increments to view a particular dog. If a Saturday appointment is made, please verify on Friday afternoon the dog is still available as the shelter will not hold dogs until the time of an appointment.

Come in to meet Aspen and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!” For more information, contact shelter staff at 937-547-1645 during normal business hours.

Special Update:

According to a May 16 news release by County News Online, the Darke County Animal Shelter is currently facing a shortage of dog food due to a recent increase in the number of dogs being rescued.

Director of the Darke County Animal Shelter Robert Bair was quoted as saying, “We are reaching out to the community for help in this time of need…We want to make sure the dogs receive the best care possible. We are grateful for any donations of dog food that can be made to help us continue our mission.”

Donations of any brand of dry dog food can be dropped off at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Rd., Greenville. For more information on how to donate call 937 547-1645.

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.