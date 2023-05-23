Anthony Wayne Preschool celebrates endings and new beginnings

By Dawn Hatfield

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Students and staff at Anthony Wayne and Care-A-Lot Early Childhood Center have been celebrating the end of another successful year. In the past two weeks, students have enjoyed a carnival, FFA day, and a day at the park.

On Thursday, May 18, Anthony Wayne preschoolers had a blast designing t-shirts, riding bikes, and playing at the park with their teachers and friends. The previous day was also eventful as the Greenville FFA visited Anthony Wayne Preschool as part of their community service project. Students were able to see farm equipment and pet farm animals as well as learn about farm safety.

To kick off this year-ending string of events, Anthony Wayne Preschool hosted a school carnival on May 11, 2023. An Anthony Wayne Facebook post on May 12 stated, “Thank you so much for joining us for our annual carnival fundraiser for the Parent Teacher Organization! We made a total of $2200. Thank you so much for the donations and making the best children smile!”

Anthony Wayne would like to thank all the donors and businesses who helped contribute to the carnival: Hot Head Burritos, Petey’s Pizza, Francis Furniture, Jessica Kremer, April Hoying, Rinehart Acres, Dickman Supply, Gordon and DeSantis Orthodontics, Troutwine Auto Sales, Dave Knapp Ford, Garbig Schmidt and Pohlman, Park National Bank, Greenville VFW, and Kona ICE.

The next big event for students at Anthony Wayne will be their graduation ceremony held at St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on the evening of May 25, 2023.

In addition to wrapping up the current school year, staff are preparing to welcome new students as enrollment for 2023-2024 is open now through June 2, 2023.

Half-day preschool sessions are offered for morning/AM (8:15 to 11:15 a.m.) or afternoon/PM (12:15 to 3:15 p.m.) times. Limited openings are also available for Before Care for AM students or After Care for PM students at a cost of $5 per hour.

To enroll your child, stop by Anthony Wayne and Care-A-Lot Early Childhood Center at 4932 Children’s Home Bradford Rd. in Greenville to pick up an enrollment packet. Complete the packet and return it to the school along with copies of all necessary documents (child’s birth certificate, child’s immunization record, any legal papers [custody, guardianship, power of attorney, etc.], and proof of income for regular education/tuition-paying students) by June 2, for first choice in class placement.

The tuition fee for regular education preschool students is based upon a sliding fee scale, which is included with enrollment paperwork.

Call Anthony Wayne and Care-A-Lot Early Childhood Center at 937-548-8323 for more information.

Reach Daily Advocate Reporter Dawn Hatfield at [email protected] or 937-569-0066.