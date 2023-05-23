EverHeart celebrates patient’s birthday

GREENVILLE — On May 15, the staff at EverHeart Hospice made an extra special visit to one of their patients. Oakley was born with a very rare birth defect and wasn’t expected to make it very long after her birth. This week the team from EverHeart Hospice helped her celebrate her second birthday with a special music therapy session, birthday toys, and of course a group singing “Happy Birthday!”

“It’s moments like these that are why our team shows up every day,” shared Jennifer Overholser, marketing manager at EverHeart Hospice. “This is a true example of our mission in action – to honor life with trusted care. It is a blessing to meet a person where they are in their journey and add quality to their days on earth.”

EverHeart Hospice, formerly State of the Heart Care, is a non-profit Hospice and Palliative Care provider serving patients and families since 1981. To learn more, visit their website at everhearthospice.org.