Still time to register for YFC golf outing

GREENVILLE — Have you ever thought about what it would be like to win a new car? What are the chances? Occasionally opportunities like this come up, and while the chances might be slim, they are still possible! For the past thirty-two summers, Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln has agreed to donate a new car to the participant lucky enough to hit the perfect shot at hole #17 at the Youth for Christ of the Miami Valley Golf Classic. They are still waiting for that lucky winner and we’re hoping that this will be the year!

This year’s Youth for Christ golf outing, which will take place at White Springs Golf Club, will be held Wednesday, June 7. Those who are participating are looking forward to another great day of golf, delicious food, a day with friends and wonderful prizes. The best part of this whole day is why it happens – to help teens in our local communities head in a healthy direction in their lives, and through relationships with staff and volunteers, be given the opportunity to know they are loved and be introduced to Jesus Christ.

Youth for Christ is looking for generous business sponsors and mission-minded golfers to make the 2023 Youth for Christ Golf Classic the most productive ever in supporting this ministry to teens. And though golfers that want to “pay to play” are gladly welcomed, YFC is also looking for a handful of players that will “go the extra mile” and solicit pledges for the cause. Generous prizes will be awarded to those who “go this extra mile,” including a couple of high-quality golf clubs, a $100 ACE gift card and a $100 gift card to White Springs Golf Club.

The YFC Golf Classic is a scramble with play beginning at 9:00 am. Those interested in playing may register as an individual or a team. Cost to play is $100 for individuals and $350 for a team, but those that raise or pay double the required amount will be considered “Gold Class”, which means they will be entitled to YFC golf apparel, and a special menu that includes steak sandwiches; plus they will be waited on attentively by teenagers involved in the ministry. A short testimony will be shared by a teenager at hole #8, and prizes will be awarded for top fundraising and winning play.

The lasting benefit of the Youth for Christ ministry is what leads several dozen local businesses to provide sponsorship for the tournament, including this year’s “Gold Sponsor,” Protos – The First Solution, Silver Sponsors – Littman-Thomas Agency, Touch of Heart Therapeutic Medical Massage, Star 88.3, White Springs Golf Club, Buckeye Ag Insurance, LLC, and MJS Plastics, Inc. Would you like to join in? More golfers and business sponsors are still needed in order to exceed last year’s total of more than $26,000 to help local teens. Those interested in either of these opportunities should call Youth for Christ at 548-2477 or e-mail YFC at [email protected].