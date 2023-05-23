Art is Power will beautify downtown

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Mural Committee of Main Street Greenville has powered up its plans for murals in downtown Greenville. Working on an overall design, the first phase is for the installation of seven smaller power box murals, the “Art is Power” program. Larger murals on walls will follow in the coming year. The power box murals will energize downtown and be installed by Main Street Greenville’s First Friday Artisan Stroll on Aug. 4.

The power box murals and the large-scale murals in the first round will be produced as digital prints on vinyl with the help of Joe Wintrow of Wintrow Signs, who is donating this service to produce the students’ work. Wintrow added that he is excited to be part of beautifying downtown Greenville and is glad to be part of the committee and to see the work of the students displayed throughout the downtown area. Eileen Litchfield, coordinator of the Art is Power project, credit Wintrow for bringing the idea to the Mural Committee.

Students who will have their designs on the power boxes are Natalie Evans (West Water Street and South Broadway), Skylar Fletcher (YOLO Park corner), Briana “Rowen” Flory (East Main and Walnut), Sami Frens (East Third St. and South Broadway), Kate Garber (East Fourth St. and South Broadway), Bella Ornelas (West Main and Sycamore), and Lexi Slade (East Fifth St. and South Broadway).

The artwork was created by graduating senior students in the Career Arts Program at Greenville High School. Students whose work was selected were presented with a $100 stipend, provided by Rotary of Greenville. The works were judged by members of the Main Street Greenville board and its Design Committee as well as the Mural Committee members. The winning entries will be digitized and enlarged to vinyl wraps on the power boxes. All of the students’ submitted artwork will be displayed at the Artisan Stroll. April Brubaker, director of Main Street Greenvile, said, “I was so impressed with all of the students’ work.” She called the project amazing and believes this will instill a sense of pride in the community. She hopes projects like this will inspire local youth. “They are our future,” she said.

Mural Committee members include Brubaker, Litchfield, Wintrow, Dick Brown, Deb Shiverdecker, Matt Steyer, Jennifer Overholser, Tim Wells, Andrea Jordan, Marilyn Delk, Stephanie Schieltz-Lowder, Tamera McNulty, Greg Billing and Ashley Austerman.

Murals meet the Main Street Greenville mission of revitalizing downtown. Watch for these smaller murals and more larger ones. “Art is Power” is the first jolt.