Union City man involved in deadly crash in Miami County

PIQUA – The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred May 22, at approximately 2:09 p.m., on U.S. 36 near milepost 6 in Newberry Township, Miami County.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2011 Nissan Rogue, operated by Dylan Cline, 30, Piqua, was traveling west on U.S. 36 and traveled left of center. A tractor-trailer combination, operated by Ronald Moore, 65, Union City, was traveling east on U.S. 36 and was struck head-on. After the collision the tractor-trailer combination traveled off the right side of the roadway into a field before coming to final rest.

Cline succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash Moore was treated at the scene and released.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by Piqua Fire Department, Covington Fire and EMS, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.