Baseball scores from May 22

Here are the notable baseball games, scores and stats from May 22.

Brookville 1 at Arcanum 2

The Trojans get the walk off win to move on to the District finals. Senior Caden Thompson delivered at the plate and drove in the game-winning run in the seventh inning. Senior Jaxson Christ also drove in a run. Freshman Regan Christ pitched all seven innings and allowed six hits with five strikeouts. The Trojans will go up against the 13th seed in Waynesville on May 24 at Kings High School at 5 p.m.

Bradford 2 at Fort Loramie 0

The Railroaders upset the one seed in Fort Loramie, 2-0, to move on to the District finals. Senior Landon Monnin had a solo home run and junior Landon Wills had a RBI double. Junior Tucker Miller pitched all seven innings and had nine strikeouts while allowing two hits. The team will go up against the winner of Twin Valley South and Troy Christian on May 24 at Houston at 5 p.m.

Versailles 5 at Indian Lake 0

Versailles upset the two seed in Indian Lake, 5-0, and punched their ticket to the District finals. The Tigers scored two runs in the first inning and added three more in the fourth. Indian Lake only had five hits while Versailles had six hits. They will play Cincinnati Country Day, the seventh seed, at Dayton Christian School on May 24 at 5 p.m.