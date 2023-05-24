Commissioners discuss construction, public safety, and energy

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss FinFrock Construction, public safety, and energy. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

The commissioners approved a letter of recommendation to award and awarded FinFrock Construction Co. the Washington Street Improvement Project in the Village of New Madison. Access Engineering Solutions, LLC. had reviewed the six bids received on May 16 or the project and compiled the bids. The low bidder was Finfrock Construction Co., Inc., with a base bid of $488,000.

The second low bidder was Durst Bros Excavating, Inc., with a base bid price of $504,542, and a mathematical error was found in the bid from Durst Brother and M&T Excavating. Neither of the errors changed the low bidder on the project. Due to the recommendation and because Finfrock had the lowest bid, the commissioners awarded the Covington based company the project.

An addendum number three to lease between the Darke County Board of Commissioners and Ohio Department of Public Safety. Effectively July 1, 2023, a certain lease entered into as of July 1, 2017, covering 1,600 square feet of office space and described as Bureau of Motor Vehicles, was amended.

The lease will extend for an additional term beginning July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025, and during the next renewal period, the annual base rental rate will increase to $12.51 per square foot, for a total of $20,016 or $1,668 per month. For FY26/27, the annual base rental rate will then increase to $13.14 per square food, for a total of $21,024 or $1,752 per month.

An addendum for the electric service agreement with Dynegy Energy Services East, LLC was approved. The parties have entered into an Electric Service Agreement dated Feb. 21, 2023 under which Customer purchases Retail Power from Company for each Account listed in Electric Service Agreement. They agreed to amend the original agreement by adding an account.

Commissioner Holmes gave a statement that the Commissioner Board is working hard to come up with a solution to countywide transportation. Two commissioners will be visiting with Miami County transit tomorrow, along with other county officials and Greenville transit.

“This will be to see how they operate their countywide operations. We look forward to it,” Holmes said.

The County Offices will be closed for the “Memorial Day” holiday on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

